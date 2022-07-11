DEAL ALERT: Buy $100 Netflix Gift Card, Get $15 Best Buy Credit for Free

Despite the recent drama surrounding the world’s largest streamer, Netflix is still an incredibly valuable service in the minds of many users and a new offer from Best Buy just might make it even more attractive.

The technology superstore is currently offering a $15 digital gift card when you purchase $100 in Netflix gift cards. The Netflix gift cards do not expire and can be used to pay monthly subscription fees by simply entering the card’s code at netflix.com/redeem. The gift cards can be used to pay for an existing Netflix subscription or to open a new account.

Once you receive the email with the gift card information, you will also be able to send it to another user by using Netflix’s gift option.

The Best Buy gift card will also arrive via email and can be used on any product from the store’s website.

How To Get The Deal:

Click Here. Add $100 worth of Netflix gift cards to your cart. Check out. Receive the $15 Best Buy promotional e-gift card via email.

Shop Now $100 bestbuy.com Get Free $15 Best Buy Gift Card with Purchase