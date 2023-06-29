DEAL ALERT: Buy a Lifetime Subscription to Documentary Streamer MagellanTV for $199 (79% off)

It’s never a bad time to learn something new, and MagellanTV wants to help you along your learning journey for as long as you’re on it! MagellanTV is offering new customers a staggeringly good deal currently: 79% off a lifetime subscription to its service.

Normally, signing up for the documentary streaming service for life will run you a cool $999. But now, you can snag a lifetime subscription to the service for just $199. Even if you’re only an active user of MagellanTV for two years, that comes out to less than $8.50 per month to stream some of the best documentaries available on-demand anywhere.

How to Get a Lifetime Subscription to MagellanTV for just $199

Click here to activate the deal

Click “Add to Cart” and check out.

Enter your payment and contact information and complete the signup process. Get The Deal Lifetime Subscription for $199 MagellanTV Save $800 on a Lifetime Subscription to MagellanTV

MagellanTV offers shows and movies on a variety of different subjects, including war, ancient history, science and technology, crime, and culture. There are no ads, just thousands of different titles, with just about every topic under the sun represented! If a lifetime commitment is more than you can wrap your head around, you can also get a discount on shorter-term subscriptions to MagellanTV now. Customers can also choose between a one-year subscription for $35.99 (39% off), a two-year subscription for $59.99 (49% off), or a three-year subscription for $71.99 (59% off).

In addition to ad-free streaming, MagellanTV carries select titles in Ultra-High-Def 4K. On top of this, users can watch MagellanTV on up to five devices and can download movies and series to watch offline whenever they’re away from an internet connection.