DEAL ALERT: Buy a New TCL TV, Save $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket for a Limited Time
It may be August on the calendar, but in the minds of gridiron grinders football season is already upon us. That feeling will really ramp up in September, when the NFL regular season starts up and NFL Sunday Ticket debuts on YouTube TV to provide out-of-market games coverage all year long.
If a new TV is on your agenda this offseason and it’s got you worried about the budget for a Sunday Ticket subscription, manufacturer TCL has the perfect deal for you. Customers who purchase a qualifying TCL TV between now and Sep. 19 can get up to $200 off a full season of NFL Sunday Ticket.
How to Get $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket Subscription with Purchase of TCL TV
- Purchase a qualifying TCL TV set (Check below for a list).
- Click here to submit a claim (including proof of purchase).
- Approval of your claim will take place within five days, and you will receive your NFL Sunday Ticket promo code within 15 days.
- Click here to sign up for Sunday Ticket, and enter promo code.
This deal is open to both subscribers and non-subscribers of YouTube TV, but existing customers will have to cancel and resubscribe to the service before getting the discount. For non-subscribers, the $200 discount will lower the price to $249 for one season of Sunday Ticket, or $289 if users want to bundle with NFL RedZone. YouTube TV subscribers who cancel their subscription and sign up again to take advantage of the TCL deal can save another $100 off these rates.
Which TCL TVs Qualify for NFL Sunday Ticket Discount?
There is a range of Google TV-powered TCL sets available for purchase that will qualify you for the NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Check them out below to see which size and screen resolution options fit best with your budget.
If you’re not in the market for a new TV just yet, NFL Sunday Ticket will reportedly offer a bundle with Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service Max at some point this year. There are lots of ways to combine NFL Sunday Ticket with other products and save money, all of which will help YouTube TV raise awareness that the out-of-market games package resides on its service for 2023 and beyond.
NFL Sunday Ticket
NFL Sunday Ticket is a subscription video streaming service that allows football fans to watch every live out-of-market NFL game on Sunday afternoons on YouTube or YouTube TV.
If you use YouTube TV as your live TV provider, you’ll save $100 off the package price.
Users can choose to add NFL RedZone, which bounces from game to game. But Sunday Ticket is superior for fans who want to see every play of their favorite teams, even if they don’t live where the games are locally televised.