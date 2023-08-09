 Skip to Content
NFL Sunday Ticket

DEAL ALERT: Buy a New TCL TV, Save $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket for a Limited Time

David Satin

It may be August on the calendar, but in the minds of gridiron grinders football season is already upon us. That feeling will really ramp up in September, when the NFL regular season starts up and NFL Sunday Ticket debuts on YouTube TV to provide out-of-market games coverage all year long.

If a new TV is on your agenda this offseason and it’s got you worried about the budget for a Sunday Ticket subscription, manufacturer TCL has the perfect deal for you. Customers who purchase a qualifying TCL TV between now and Sep. 19 can get up to $200 off a full season of NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to Get $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket Subscription with Purchase of TCL TV

This deal is open to both subscribers and non-subscribers of YouTube TV, but existing customers will have to cancel and resubscribe to the service before getting the discount. For non-subscribers, the $200 discount will lower the price to $249 for one season of Sunday Ticket, or $289 if users want to bundle with NFL RedZone. YouTube TV subscribers who cancel their subscription and sign up again to take advantage of the TCL deal can save another $100 off these rates.

Which TCL TVs Qualify for NFL Sunday Ticket Discount?

There is a range of Google TV-powered TCL sets available for purchase that will qualify you for the NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Check them out below to see which size and screen resolution options fit best with your budget.

TV Model and Size Price NFL Sunday Ticket Discount
TCL 65” Class Q6 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 65Q650G $548 $100
TCL 75” Class Q6 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 75Q650G $748 $100
TCL 85” Class Q6 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 85Q650G $1,199.99 $100
TCL 65” Class Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 65Q750G $698 $200
TCL 65” Class QM8 Q-Class 4K MINI-LED QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 65QM850G $1,198 $200
TCL 75” Class Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 75Q750G $999 $200
TCL 75” Class QM8 Q-Class 4K MINI-LED QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 75QM850G $2,294.99 $200
TCL 85” Class Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 85Q750G $1,598 $200
TCL 85” Class QM8 Q-Class 4K MINI-LED QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 85QM850G $2,899.50 $200
TCL 98” Class QM8 Q-Class 4K MINI-LED QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV 98QM850G $9,999.99 $200
TCL 98” Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV 98R754 $5,998.00 $200

If you’re not in the market for a new TV just yet, NFL Sunday Ticket will reportedly offer a bundle with Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service Max at some point this year. There are lots of ways to combine NFL Sunday Ticket with other products and save money, all of which will help YouTube TV raise awareness that the out-of-market games package resides on its service for 2023 and beyond.

Sign Up
tv.youtube.com

NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is a subscription video streaming service that allows football fans to watch every live out-of-market NFL game on Sunday afternoons on YouTube or YouTube TV.

If you use YouTube TV as your live TV provider, you’ll save $100 off the package price.

Users can choose to add NFL RedZone, which bounces from game to game. But Sunday Ticket is superior for fans who want to see every play of their favorite teams, even if they don’t live where the games are locally televised.

Sign Up
$349+ / month
tv.youtube.com

Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

