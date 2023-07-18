DEAL ALERT: DIRECTV STREAM Brings Back $10 Off First Month Offer, Plus Three Months of Max, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CINEMAX, MGM+ Free

DIRECTV STREAM wants to make sure the dog days of summer are as enjoyable as possible! As the hot weather grips the United States, customers who have never signed up for DIRECTV STREAM before can cool off with a fabulous offer from the service. Make sure to grab the deal now as DIRECTV has not confirmed how long it will be available.

For a limited time, new customers to DIRECTV STREAM can get $10 off their first month of service, no matter which level of plan they select. On top of that, they’ll also be able to sign up for three months’ free access to Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Cinemax and MGM+ — a combined $162 value! Choose one or all of these services, and start streaming for the next 90 days at no cost.

How to Get $10 off First Month of DIRECTV STREAM, and Get Three Months of Premium Streamers Free

Click here to activate the offer.

Choose which DIRECTV STREAM package you’d like in the top-left corner.

Scroll down to select which streaming service(s) you’d like to get a three-month free trial of

Enter your payment and contact information and finish signing up

DIRECTV STREAM offers the most top cable channels of any live TV streaming service on the market. It comes with a five-day free trial as well, so you’ll be able to give it a thorough test to ensure that it’s the right entertainment choice for you. With the $10 first-month discount, prices start at $64.99 plus taxes and fees for DIRECTV STREAM’s Entertainment package.

Max offers a wide variety of prestige TV shows like “The Righteous Gemstones,” “Succession,” and content from discovery+ such as “90 Day Fiance” and other unscripted fare. The service also carries Warner Bros. movies, including DC titles like “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” and at some point in the coming months “The Flash.”

STARZ recently released the first half of Season 7 of “Outlander,” and is also home to shows like “BMF,” the “Power” franchise and “The Serpent Queen.” Users will also find movies like “Die Hard,” “The Big Lebowski” and other titles available to stream on-demand, with no ads.

MGM+ carries blockbuster movies like “Creed III” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Its original series “Domina” is airing new episodes now, and users can also watch titles like “From” and “Godfather of Harlem” with the service, plus classic TV like “The Addams Family” and “The Outer Limits.”

SHOWTIME is not available as a standalone streaming service for most users any longer, but DIRECTV STREAM customers can get it now and start watching 2023 Emmy-nominated series like “Yellowjackets,” as well as originals like “Ghosts of Beirut” and “Your Honor,” and Oscar-winning films such as “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Cinemax offers Hollywood hits, action-packed original series, and behind-the-scenes exclusives, with titles like “First Man” and shows like “The Knick” available to stream. This add-on includes seven total channels, so you’ll have to work pretty hard to get bored watching Cinemax.