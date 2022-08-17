DEAL ALERT: Disney Bundle Subscribers Can Get $20 Off UFC 278
If you are a Disney Bundle subscriber, you can save on a rematch seven years in the making.
For UFC 278 only, new and current Disney Bundle subscribers will receive a $20 discount on this Saturday’s pay-per-view price so that they can stream Usman vs. Edwards 2 for for just $54.99 instead of the normal $74.99. Don’t miss a single second of UFC 278 with a subscription to ESPN+.
How to Watch UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2
- When: Saturday, Aug. 20 | Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET | Prelims: 8 p.m. ET | Main Card: 10 p.m. ET
- Where: ESPN+
- Stream: Get the fight for $54.99 with the Disney Bundle.
While UFC fights normally cost $74.99, Disney Bundle subscribers are getting a special discount on Saturday. To get the discounted $54.99 price, but you must purchase PPV through espnplus.com/ppv or espn.com. The Disney Bundle currently costs $13.99 per month and includes Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+.
If you subscribe to the Disney Bundle before Dec. 8, you will also be grandfathered into the plan that includes Disney+ without commercials at this price before the launch of the service’s ad-free tier. After that date, if you want the Disney Bundle including Disney+ without ads, it will cost $19.99 monthly.
UFC 278 Fight Card
card subject to change
Main Card
|Position on Card
|Fighters
|Division
|Main
|Kamaru Usman (C) vs. Leon Edwards
|UFC Welterweight Championship
|Undercard
|Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
|Middleweight Fight
|Undercard
|José vs. Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight Fight
|Undercard
|Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov
|Heavyweight Fight
|Undercard
|Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker
|Light Heavyweight Fight
Prelims
|Position on Card
|Fighters
|Division
|Feature
|Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon
|Lightweight Fight
|Undercard
|Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Bantamweight Fight
|Undercard
|Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana
|Featherweight Fight
|Undercard
|Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young
|Women’s Flyweight Fight
Early Prelims
|Position on Card
|Fighters
|Division
|Feature
|AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa
|Welterweight Fight
|Undercard
|Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo
|Flyweight Fight
|Undercard
|Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin
|Bantamweight Fight
|Undercard
|Daniel Da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano
|Flyweight Fight