DEAL ALERT: Disney Bundle Subscribers Can Get $20 Off UFC 278

Jason Gurwin

If you are a Disney Bundle subscriber, you can save on a rematch seven years in the making.

For UFC 278 only, new and current Disney Bundle subscribers will receive a $20 discount on this Saturday’s pay-per-view price so that they can stream Usman vs. Edwards 2 for for just $54.99 instead of the normal $74.99. Don’t miss a single second of UFC 278 with a subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2

While UFC fights normally cost $74.99, Disney Bundle subscribers are getting a special discount on Saturday. To get the discounted $54.99 price, but you must purchase PPV through espnplus.com/ppv or espn.com. The Disney Bundle currently costs $13.99 per month and includes Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+.

If you subscribe to the Disney Bundle before Dec. 8, you will also be grandfathered into the plan that includes Disney+ without commercials at this price before the launch of the service’s ad-free tier. After that date, if you want the Disney Bundle including Disney+ without ads, it will cost $19.99 monthly.

UFC 278 Fight Card

card subject to change

Main Card

Position on Card Fighters Division
Main Kamaru Usman (C) vs. Leon Edwards UFC Welterweight Championship
Undercard Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold Middleweight Fight
Undercard José vs. Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight Fight
Undercard Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight Fight
Undercard Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker Light Heavyweight Fight

Prelims

Position on Card Fighters Division
Feature Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon Lightweight Fight
Undercard Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova Women’s Bantamweight Fight
Undercard Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana Featherweight Fight
Undercard Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young Women’s Flyweight Fight

Early Prelims

Position on Card Fighters Division
Feature AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa Welterweight Fight
Undercard Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight Fight
Undercard Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin Bantamweight Fight
Undercard Daniel Da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano Flyweight Fight
