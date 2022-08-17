DEAL ALERT: Disney Bundle Subscribers Can Get $20 Off UFC 278

If you are a Disney Bundle subscriber, you can save on a rematch seven years in the making.

For UFC 278 only, new and current Disney Bundle subscribers will receive a $20 discount on this Saturday’s pay-per-view price so that they can stream Usman vs. Edwards 2 for for just $54.99 instead of the normal $74.99. Don’t miss a single second of UFC 278 with a subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2

When: Saturday, Aug. 20 | Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET | Prelims: 8 p.m. ET | Main Card: 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 20 | 6 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. ET Where: ESPN+

ESPN+ Stream: Get the fight for $54.99 with the Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $6.99 / month espnplus.com Get $20 OFF UFC 278 with The Disney Bundle

While UFC fights normally cost $74.99, Disney Bundle subscribers are getting a special discount on Saturday. To get the discounted $54.99 price, but you must purchase PPV through espnplus.com/ppv or espn.com. The Disney Bundle currently costs $13.99 per month and includes Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+.

If you subscribe to the Disney Bundle before Dec. 8, you will also be grandfathered into the plan that includes Disney+ without commercials at this price before the launch of the service’s ad-free tier. After that date, if you want the Disney Bundle including Disney+ without ads, it will cost $19.99 monthly.

UFC 278 Fight Card

card subject to change

Main Card

Position on Card Fighters Division Main Kamaru Usman (C) vs. Leon Edwards UFC Welterweight Championship Undercard Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold Middleweight Fight Undercard José vs. Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight Fight Undercard Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight Fight Undercard Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker Light Heavyweight Fight

Prelims

Position on Card Fighters Division Feature Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon Lightweight Fight Undercard Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova Women’s Bantamweight Fight Undercard Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana Featherweight Fight Undercard Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young Women’s Flyweight Fight

Early Prelims