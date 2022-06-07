DEAL ALERT: Disney+ Offering 25% Off to Military Personnel, Families

Disney has announced that it is offering a new military discount for Disney+. The 25% discount was first launched on Memorial Day but only publicized this week.

The offer is a partnership between Disney and ShopMyExchange.com. The offer, which is for “U.S. service members, military families, honorably discharged veterans, and other authorized Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers,” will confer a 25% discount on Disney+ subscription plans, if they sign up at ShopMyExchange.

How to Military Personnel and Families Can Get 25% Off Disney+

Click here to activate the deal.

Sign up for a Disney+ subscription.

Receive 25% off your subscription.

The offer is available for both new and returning subscribers to Disney+ and is available in 80 countries and territories worldwide, which is certainly beneficial for military families stationed overseas.

Following the first 12 months, those signing up “will retain the 25% discount off the then-current renewal price for each 12-month renewal of Disney+,” Disney said, in reference to possible future price increases.

“We are very proud to team up with The Exchange to deliver Disney’s storytelling to our brave service men and women worldwide,” Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, said in the release. “It is our privilege to thank our military members, veterans, and their families for their service with this exclusive offer.”

Disney+ requires a high-speed Internet connection for best viewing quality. Prospective subscribers must have a ShopMyExchange.com account and be 18 or older. This military-exclusive offer is limited to one discount per ShopMyExchange.com account holder. After the initial 12 months, subscribers will retain the 25% discount off the then-current renewal price for each 12-month renewal of Disney+.

According to Military.com, Netflix does not currently offer a military discount, although Disney+’s corporate sibling Hulu does. discovery+ does offer one, for $2.99 a month.