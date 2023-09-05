DEAL ALERT: Get 1 Month of Any Vidgo Plan for Just $20 and Enjoy College, Pro Football and Much More

Among the bigger live TV streaming services, Vidgo sometimes finds itself overlooked. But customers won’t be able to ignore the latest offer from Vidgo, especially as the college football season has already begun, and the NFL season begins this week.

Right now, Vidgo is offering new customers the chance to sign up for any of its plans for $20 for their first month. New users can save up to 80% off their first month of Vidgo depending on which plan they choose, and the service carries top cable sports channels like ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, Big Ten Network and SEC Network in every package.

How to Get One Month of Any Vidgo Plan for $20

Click here to activate the offer.

Choose which Vidgo plan fits best for your needs, and click “Get This Deal.”

The discount will be automatically applied, so enter your payment and contact info and you’re all set! Get the Deal $20 for first month vidgo.com Get up to 80% off your first month of Vidgo now!

The Vidgo Plus plan normally starts at $69.99 per month. Including the sports channels listed above, it comes with 110+ channel selections overall. It’s not just live sports on Vidgo, either; users will also get top entertainment channels like FX and Discovery, live news from Bloomberg TV and Fox News, and much more.

The Vidgo Premium plan raises the channel count to 150+ and incorporates the NFL RedZone channel. Big-time football fans can join Scott Hansen for seven hours of commercial-free NFL action every Sunday with this channel, and since the Premium plan is normally $84.99 per month, the $20 first-month deal is an even better value if customers pick this option.

Vidgo Ultimate is the most powerful offering from the service, with more than 200 channels available depending on the market. This is the top choice for the most dedicated TV viewers in the household, whether they are huge sports fans or not. Without the discount, the Ultimate plan costs $99.99 per month, so users will save 80% off their first month if they sign up for it now.