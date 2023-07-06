DEAL ALERT: Get 2 Free Months of Apple TV+ to Watch ‘Swagger,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Severance,’ and More

When it comes to prestige TV, you can make a case that Apple TV+ is offering up some of the best shows of the last few years. Now, you can grab two free months to sample everything the platform has to offer.

The normal trial is just seven days, so this is a rare chance to get such a long trial. This offer expires on August 18. It is available to new and “qualified” returning subscribers.

What Can You Stream on Apple TV+?

You’ll get Friday night MLB games and the option to add MLS Season Pass. Apple TV+ is most famous for some of the most popular streaming shows today. It’s worth checking out these great series:

Best Shows on Apple TV+ Ted Lasso August 14, 2020 Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?

Silo May 4, 2023 In a ruined and toxic future, a community exists in a giant underground silo that plunges hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Swagger October 29, 2021 Explore the world of AAU basketball in the nation’s capital, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.

Hijack June 27, 2023 When Flight KA29 is hijacked during its seven-hour journey from Dubai to London, Sam Nelson—an accomplished corporate negotiator—tries using his professional skills to save everyone on board. Will this high-risk strategy be his undoing?

The Morning Show November 1, 2019 A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.

Severance February 17, 2022 Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

The Crowded Room June 8, 2023 Set in Manhattan during the summer of 1979. When a young man is arrested for a shocking crime—and an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it.

For All Mankind November 1, 2019 Explore an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams as told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families.

Platonic May 23, 2023 A platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes more consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.

Shrinking January 26, 2023 Jimmy is struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a dad, friend, and therapist. He decides to try a new approach with everyone in his path: unfiltered, brutal honesty. Can he help himself by helping others? Will it bring him back into the light?

Black Bird July 7, 2022 As Jimmy Keene begins a 10-year prison sentence, he gets an incredible offer: If he can elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall, Jimmy will be freed. Completing this mission becomes the challenge of a lifetime.

In addition to those great shows, you’ll also get classic Charlie Brown Christmas and Halloween specials.