DEAL ALERT: Get 2 Months of 14 Streaming Services For Just $0.99/Month (STARZ, Showtime, EPIX, Discovery+, and More)

Ben Bowman

If you’ve been looking to try a new streaming service, The Roku Channel is offering a hot deal. For just $0.99 per month for your first two months, you can subscribe to 14 different streaming services including Showtime, STARZ, discovery+, and EPIX (a full list is below). The offer is only valid until Sunday, May 29, so don’t wait too long.

Once you subscribe, you can stream all the premium content directly from The Roku Channel, which is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, and your browser.

Roku Premium Channel Deals

Showtime

Add Showtime to stream entire seasons of original series, movies, documentaries, comedy specials, sports, and more. You’ll see great shows like “Billions,” “The First Lady,” “Dexter: New Blood,” “Yellowjackets,” and tons of Hollywood blockbusters.

STARZ

Watch original series, thousands of hit movies, and more whenever, wherever. It’s premium entertainment at your fingertips. Check out Julia Roberts in “Gaslit,” the bodice-ripping romance of “Outlander,” the high drama of “Power,” the gripping cult documentary series “Seduced,” and Hollywood hits like “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” and “Moulin Rouge.”

discovery+

Get all the reality-based content you can handle. Catch up with favorites like “American Pickers,” “Pawn Stars,” “Property Brothers,” “90 Day Fiancé,” and “Sister Wives.” See the hit documentary series “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed.” There’s always something to binge with discovery+.

EPIX

Subscribe and get exclusive Original Series including “Godfather of Harlem,” “Pennyworth,” and “Perpetual Grace LTD,” plus thousands of Hollywood movies and more – uncut and commercial-free.

Noggin

Welcome to Noggin—the only subscription service where learning is led by the trusted Nick Jr. characters your kids know and love. Noggin’s loaded with ad-free full episodes & exclusive learning shorts. If you have preschoolers, this service is a life saver with “PAW Patrol,” “Peppa Pig,” and more.

UP Faith & Family

UP Faith & Family is the leader in ad-free, faith-affirming, and family-friendly entertainment. Enjoy NEW seasons of Heartland first + instant access to UP Entertainment exclusives! New titles weekly.

Hallmark Movies Now

Warm up to Hallmark’s brand of family friendly movies. See favorites like “Cup of Love,” “Changing Hearts,” “Darrow & Darrow: In the Key of Murder,” “Can You Feel Me Dancing,” and hundreds more. And don’t forget their unmatched library of feel-good Christmas movies!

Pantaya

The largest selection of Spanish-language movies and more, streaming whenever and wherever. New box-office hits and exclusive releases from Mexico and Latin America, with all your favorite movie stars in HD.

ScreenPix

See movies that go beyond your typical blockbuster. You’ll see critically acclaimed movies “Blue Velvet,” “Harold & Maude,” “Do the Right Thing,” and “Amistad,” alongside audience favorites like “Scary Movie,” “Death at a Funeral,” and “The Crow.”

KOCOWA

Enjoy Korean entertainment ranging from K-dramas to K-reality, K-variety, documentaries, and K-pop from the top three broadcasters KBS, MBC, and SBS. There are 1,000+ Korean television shows like “Descendants of The Sun,” “Ghost,” “My Love From the Star,” and “The Good Witch.”

Marquee TV

It’s one of the most unique streaming services in the world. Stream dance, opera, theatre and more! Marquee TV includes recordings of the Royal Shakespeare Company, ballet performances, and contemporary dance.

MagellanTV

Check out movies and shows focused on science, history, crime, and more. You’ll see lots of documentaries about space, ancient Egypt, World War II, dinosaurs, weather, and famous murders.

Fox Nation

The Fox News fan in your life will enjoy the ultra-conservative content on this offshoot channel that blends religion, right-wing historical interpretation, and red-meat politics.

MotorTrend

If it’s got an engine, you’ll find it featured on MotorTrend. See the best in automotive entertainment. Watch shows like “Top Gear,” “Rust Valley Restorers,” “The Great Food Truck Race,” and “Garage Squad.”

