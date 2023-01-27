DEAL ALERT: Get 25% Off an Entire Year of Paramount+ with this Special Promo Code

For just a few days, you can get 25% off either of Paramount+'s annual plans. That means that with the discount, subscribers can get the “Essential” plan, which has limited commercial interruptions, for a full year for just $37.49 (down from the normal $50 rate) and the “Premium” Plan, which has no ads, for just $74.99 (more than $25 off the normal $100 price) for the year.

With either plan, you will be able to watch this weekend’s AFC Championship between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, along with all the UEFA Champions League action all season long. If you want your local CBS affiliate and college basketball coveage, including March Madness on CBS, you should upgrade to the Premium Plan.

How to Get 25% OFF Paramount+

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Continue.”

Select the Checkbox to Display Annual Plans.

Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free.”

Create or Log Into Your Paramount+ Account.

Apply Promo Code JAN25OFF.

Add payment and select “Start Paramount+.”

You must subscribe to the annual plan to get the discount, which will renew at the normal rate after a year unless canceled.

In addition to all of Paramount+’s sports content, one of the more alluring points of the service is the fact that it includes the studio’s ever-increasing library which already features 30,000+ TV episodes and movies. This ranges from original series like “Yellowstone” spinoffs “1923” and “1883,” “Halo,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “The Good Fight” to kids’ content like “PAW Patrol,” “Bob the Builder,” the SpongeBob spin-off “Kamp Koral,” and other Nickelodeon favorites.

You can also watch your local CBS affiliate in order to stream local news, late-night talk shows, or to catch up on CBS favorites like “Survivor” or the “NCIS” franchise on-demand.