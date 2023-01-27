DEAL ALERT: Get 25% Off an Entire Year of Paramount+ with this Special Promo Code
For just a few days, you can get 25% off either of Paramount+'s annual plans. That means that with the discount, subscribers can get the “Essential” plan, which has limited commercial interruptions, for a full year for just $37.49 (down from the normal $50 rate) and the “Premium” Plan, which has no ads, for just $74.99 (more than $25 off the normal $100 price) for the year.
With either plan, you will be able to watch this weekend’s AFC Championship between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, along with all the UEFA Champions League action all season long. If you want your local CBS affiliate and college basketball coveage, including March Madness on CBS, you should upgrade to the Premium Plan.
How to Get 25% OFF Paramount+
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Continue.”
- Select the Checkbox to Display Annual Plans.
- Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free.”
- Create or Log Into Your Paramount+ Account.
- Apply Promo Code JAN25OFF.
- Add payment and select “Start Paramount+.”
You must subscribe to the annual plan to get the discount, which will renew at the normal rate after a year unless canceled.
In addition to all of Paramount+’s sports content, one of the more alluring points of the service is the fact that it includes the studio’s ever-increasing library which already features 30,000+ TV episodes and movies. This ranges from original series like “Yellowstone” spinoffs “1923” and “1883,” “Halo,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “The Good Fight” to kids’ content like “PAW Patrol,” “Bob the Builder,” the SpongeBob spin-off “Kamp Koral,” and other Nickelodeon favorites.
You can also watch your local CBS affiliate in order to stream local news, late-night talk shows, or to catch up on CBS favorites like “Survivor” or the “NCIS” franchise on-demand.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.