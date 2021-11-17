 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get 3 Months of Showtime & Amazon Music Unlimited For Just $0.99 a Month (95% OFF)

New subscribers can get 3 Months of Showtime and Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99 a month.

Normally, the Showtime costs $10.99 a month and Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 a month, meaning you can get a $57 value for just $3. Amazon’s music service is just like Spotify and Apple Music and includes unlimited access to over 75 million songs ad-free, with offline access.

How to Get 3 Months of Amazon Music & Showtime For $0.99

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click Get Started
  • Click Try Now
  • You will have access to Amazon Music Unlimited & Showtime

With the deal, you will access Showtime through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

This means you’ll be able to watch Showtime Originals including the latest season of “Billions” and the return of Dexter, who just started a new season. You can catch up on Shameless, the final season of Homeland, and Black Monday, along with past seasons of Dexter, The Affair, Deus & Mero, The Loudest Voice, and more. There are also recently released movies like 1917, Crisis, Belushi, and Hereditary.

