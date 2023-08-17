 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get 3 Months of STARZ for Just $3 per Month Ahead of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Premiere

Matt Tamanini

If you are waiting on pins and needles for the return of Tommy Egan as he takes on the leaders of the Chicago drug trade, then it is nearly your time. The second season of “Power Book IV: Force” premieres on the STARZ streaming service on Sept. 1, two days before it debuts on the premium cable version of the channel. Now, to make sure that you can catch the latest installment to the “Power” franchise, STARZ is offering an incredibly deal that will save you 70% off of three months of service.

How to Get Three Months of STARZ for Just $3 Each (70% Off)

  • Click here to activate the deal.
  • Click “Claim Special Offer.”
  • Enter your email address and add other contact and payment info.
  • Finish the signup process.

Normally, a monthly subscription to STARZ will run $9.99, but with this deal, you can save 70% and try out the service for three full months before seeing your bill increase to the regular price. That means that you can watch some of the best series on TV and sample an impressive collection of movies until November at a bargain-basement price.

That means that you have three months to not only check out the new season of “Power Book IV: Force,” but also plenty of time to catch up on “Power,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” STARZ is also where you can watch the hit drama “Outlander” and is the new home for the critically-acclaimed comedy “Minx.”

One of the biggest hits on TV, “Outlander” just wrapped up the first half of its 16-episode seventh season. Last month marked the Season 2 premiere of “Minx,” which aired its first season on HBO Max. Warner Bros. Discovery canceled the series in December even though production had nearly wrapped on Season 2. Since STARZ’s parent company Lionsgate helped produce the series, the show is able to live on airing new episodes weekly until September.

Other highlights on STARZ include a new season of the wrestling family drama “Heels,” blockbuster movies like “Plane,” and much more. This 70%-off discount for three months won’t last forever, so if you need to make sure that you have all of your viewing needs settled before the final, don’t waste a minute.

Save 70%
starz.com

STARZ

STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of their current originals like “Outlander,” The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”

The service also offers a large rotating library of older films like “Die Hard, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, 12 Monkeys,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

You can subscribe for $9.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.

Save 70%
$9.99 / month
starz.com

Limited Time: Save 70% on STARZ for three months (Just $3/mo).

