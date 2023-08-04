DEAL ALERT: Get 30 Days of Paramount+ Free to Catch Up on Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’

This is a killer deal to end summer on a high note. Paramount+ is currently running a deal where new subscribers get an entire month of Paramount+ free of charge. This means users get a chance to binge Paramount+’s latest hit show from omnipresent creator Taylor Sheridan, “Special Ops: Lioness.” Starring Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and more, as Season 1 is already breaking records for the streamer. The thriller follows a CIA officer in charge of the Lioness program who hires a Marine to undertake a private mission.

How to Get 30 Days of Paramount+ for Free

Click here to activate the offer .

. Click “Try it Free.”

Choose which package you’d like to sign up for.

Create a login.

When prompted, enter promo code “LIONESS” at checkout.

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

“Special Ops: Lioness” isn’t the only show new users can binge with this new deal. In addition to Sheridan’s latest series, you can catch up on everything else in the Sheridan-Verse including “Yellowstone” prequels “1883” and “1923,” as well as Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King” and Jeremy Renner’s “Mayor of Kingstown.” And, since past seasons of “Yellowstone” will air on CBS this fall as part of the network's strike-impacted fall schedule, you will also be able to catch those episodes on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier.

Also available on the ad-free tier are some of premium cable’s best series, including the first two seasons of “Yellowjackets,” the latest season of “The Chi,” and the upcoming final season of “Billions.”

The Paramount with SHOWTIME plan costs $11.99 per month and includes access to your local CBS affiliate, live “NFL on CBS” and UEFA soccer broadcasts, and more. The ad-supported Essentials plan runs $5.99 monthly. The streaming service allows users to watch over 40,000 shows and movies and offers live TV channels and sports. Paramount+ may as well be a one-stop shop for cord-cutters, and a deal like this is hard to beat.