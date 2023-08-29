DEAL ALERT: Get 30 Days of Paramount+ Free to Watch ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Finale, Other Taylor Sheridan Content
The thrilling season finale of “Special Ops: Lioness” is coming to Paramount+ this weekend! For the past seven episodes, audiences have been gripped by this tense, action-packed thriller series, the latest from the mind of multihyphenate content creator Taylor Sheridan.
To help users get caught up on the first season of the show and enjoy its finale to the fullest, Paramount is offering new customers a full month’s free trial to give Paramount+ a try. By using a special promo code when signing up, fans can get 30 days of Paramount+ free to enjoy “Lioness,” as well as other shows created or co-created by Sheridan like “1883,” “1923,” “Tulsa King” and more.
How to Get One Free Month of Paramount+ to Watch ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Finale
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Choose Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with Showtime.
- Enter login information.
- When prompted, enter promo code Lioness to receive a 30-day free trial.
- Enter payment information to complete the sign-up process.
In addition to the library of Taylor Sheridan titles already available on Paramount+, fans can anticipate a range of new series from his pen as soon as the current writers’ strike ends. David Oyelowo will star in Sheridan’s next show about the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshal west of the Mississippi, titled “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” which is due to arrive on Paramount+ sometime this fall.
Other Sheridan titles set in the Dutton universe will also make their way to Paramount+ soon, including the hotly anticipated “6666,” and a new untitled spin-off that will likely star Matthew McConaughey in the leading role. In short, there’s a huge amount of content from the mind of Taylor Sheridan headed to Paramount+ over the next few years, and fans can get in on the ground floor now thanks to the extended free trial offer from Paramount+.
If Taylor Sheridan isn’t really your speed, there’s a huge variety of other content on the service for users to enjoy. Series like “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and blockbuster movies like “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and “Top Gun: Maverick” also call Paramount+ home, and when the NFL season begins next week fans can watch live NFL on CBS games with their subscription as well!
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.
Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.