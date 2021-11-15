DEAL ALERT: Get 35% OFF All-New Amazon Fire TV 4K Max in Early Black Friday Deal

If you don’t want to wait until Black Friday, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for the first time ever.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 (normally $55), which is $20 OFF the price it has been since it launched last month. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K and includes support for Wi-Fi 6.

How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K Max For $34.99

Click here to activate the offer

Add the Item to Cart

Complete Checkout

Just like its predecessor, it also has support for 4K, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. This model comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

If you prefer to save a little more, you can also get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, 50% off its normal price. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is just $19.99 (normally $39.99) and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is just $17.99 (normally $29.99).

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max