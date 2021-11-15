DEAL ALERT: Get 35% OFF All-New Amazon Fire TV 4K Max in Early Black Friday Deal
If you don’t want to wait until Black Friday, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for the first time ever.
For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 (normally $55), which is $20 OFF the price it has been since it launched last month. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K and includes support for Wi-Fi 6.
How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K Max For $34.99
- Click here to activate the offer
- Add the Item to Cart
- Complete Checkout
Just like its predecessor, it also has support for 4K, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. This model comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.
If you prefer to save a little more, you can also get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, 50% off its normal price. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is just $19.99 (normally $39.99) and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is just $17.99 (normally $29.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $34.99 (normally $54.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $29.99 (normally $49.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $19.99 (normally $39.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $17.99 (normally $29.99)
Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max
- 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.
- Support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6 - Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices.
- Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
- Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
- Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.
- Alexa Voice Remote - Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.
- View the front door camera without stopping your show using Live View Picture-in-Picture. Ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.
- Fluid gameplay and fast-rendering graphics with a 750Mhz GPU. Access popular games with a Luna cloud gaming subscription.