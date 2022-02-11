DEAL ALERT: Get 40% OFF Roku Streaming Stick 4K (JUST $29.99)

Just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, you can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $29.99 (normally $49), a more than 40% savings. This is the same price as it was for Black Friday 2021.

Last year, Roku launched a major update to their 4K streaming stick, replacing the Roku Streaming Stick+ with the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K. As we shared in our review of the device, it is snappier, supports Dolby Vision, and is a worthwhile upgrade, even for those who already have a Roku Streaming Stick+.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (Latest Model)

New Quad-Core Processor

HD & 4K up to 60 FPS

HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, & Dolby Vision

Supports Dolby Digital 5.1

Includes Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls

2x Wi-Fi Speed & 50% Better Range

$29.99 | normally $49.99 amazon.com Save 40% on the All-New Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an incredible deal at just over $29.99. If you need Dolby Vision, this is an inexpensive upgrade to improve your video quality. The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and Peacock.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Video Review