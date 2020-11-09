DEAL ALERT: Get $5 Amazon Credit When You Watch TV Show or Movie on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon is running a special promotion where you can earn a $5 in Amazon Credit when you watch any show or movie included with Prime. That means you can watch movies like the “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, “Knives Out”, “Gemini Man”, Amazon Originals series like “The Boys”, “the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, or reruns of series like “House”.

How to Get the Deal:

Click here to activate the deal

A days after you stream, you will receive an email for the $5 credit

Once you watch a show or movie, you will receive an email within a few days that shows the $5 promotional credit has been added. You have 14 days to redeem it once you receive it.

To be eligible you need to have a billing address in the U.S. and stream a movie or TV episode (excluding trailers) included with Prime on Prime Video. You need to activate the promotion in order to eligible. Offer is limited to one per customer and account.