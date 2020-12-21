DEAL ALERT: Get $5 Amazon Credit When You Stream This Short Video

The promotion has reached the maximum redemptions.

Amazon is running a special promotion where you can earn a $5 in Amazon Credit when you watch a short 30-second AFLAC video.

How to Get the Deal:

Click here to activate the deal

After you stream, you will receive an email for the $5 credit

The offer expires on January 15, 2021 or until all codes have been redeemed. You have to use the promotional credit by February 15, 2021.

Once you stream the ad, they will have you confirm a CAPTCHA and then the $5 credit will be added to your account. You will receive an email confirming you earned the credit.

To be eligible you need to have a billing address in the U.S. and stream the AFLAC ad. You need to activate the promotion in order to eligible. Offer is limited to one per customer and account. The credit will automatically apply to all items sold/shipped by Amazon.