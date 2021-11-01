DEAL ALERT: Get 50% OFF Amazon Fire TV 4K, Same Price as Black Friday
If you don’t want to wait until Black Friday, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is at its lowest price of the year.
For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $24.99, which is the same price that it was on Black Friday 2020. This model comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.
How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K For $24.99
- Click here to activate the offer
- Add the Item to Cart
- Complete Checkout
At $24.99 the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a steal. It’s 50% off its normal price. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio. There currently aren’t any deals on the all-new Fire TV Stick Max, which is available for $54.99.
The price is so low, that it is currently less than the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is $27.99, and just $3 more than the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, at $22.99.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is just $19.99, which is just $2 more than Black Friday, while the is just $24.99, which is $3 less than it was on Black Friday last year.
Amazon Fire Stick 4K
- Cinematic experience - Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.
- Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos - Feel scenes come to life with support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.
- Endless entertainment - Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
- Live and free TV - Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, YouTube and more.
- Alexa Voice Remote - Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.
- Control your smart home - Ask Alexa to check weather, dim the lights, view live camera feeds, stream music and more.
- Simple and intuitive - Quickly access your favorite apps, live TV, and things you use most, all from the main menu.
- Easy to set up, compact enough to stay hidden - Plug in behind your TV, turn on the TV, and connect to the internet to get set up.