DEAL ALERT: Get 50% OFF Amazon Fire TV 4K, Same Price as Black Friday

If you don’t want to wait until Black Friday, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is at its lowest price of the year.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $24.99, which is the same price that it was on Black Friday 2020. This model comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K For $24.99

Click here to activate the offer

Add the Item to Cart

Complete Checkout

At $24.99 the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a steal. It’s 50% off its normal price. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio. There currently aren’t any deals on the all-new Fire TV Stick Max, which is available for $54.99.

The price is so low, that it is currently less than the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is $27.99, and just $3 more than the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, at $22.99.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is just $19.99, which is just $2 more than Black Friday, while the is just $24.99, which is $3 less than it was on Black Friday last year.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K