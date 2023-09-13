DEAL ALERT: Get 50% Off Annual Paramount+ Subscription or 30-Day Free Trial to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Debut on CBS

“Yellowstone” is coming to CBS! Dual strikes by Hollywood’s largest writers and actors guilds mean that CBS is hurting for new fall shows, and the company is bringing one of its most popular series from cable to broadcast as a result.

Episodes of “Yellowstone” will begin airing on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord cutter who needs a way to access your local CBS affiliate, Paramount+ with Showtime is the way to go. This tier includes a 24/7 livestream of the CBS station in your market, and the plan costs $11.99 per month, far cheaper than cable. Plus, for a limited time users can get some big discounts on Paramount+ with Showtime, either by signing up for an annual payment plan at 50% off or getting a full month of the service free.

How to Save 50% off Annual Plan of Paramount+ with Showtime

Click here to activate the deal.

Click “Try it Free,” then choose Paramount+ with Showtime ($119.99 per year normally).

Enter your contact/new login information.

When prompted, enter promo code Sports.

Enter payment information and finish signing up.

Hurry, this deal is only available until Sept. 20

Get the Deal 50% off an Annual Subscription to Paramount+ paramountplus.com New customers can use promo code “Sports” to save big on a Paramount+ subscription!

This deal will allow customers to watch Paramount+ with Showtime for a full year for just $60. You’ll be able to watch “Yellowstone” on Paramount+ every single week with your CBS livestream, and you’ll be covered for live news and bigtime sporting events like NFL games and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. In addition, you’ll get on-demand access to top Showtime series like “Yellowjackets” and the final season of “Billions.”

How to Get 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ with Showtime

Click here to activate the offer.

Choose Paramount+ with Showtime.

Enter login information.

When prompted, enter promo code Lioness to receive a 30-day free trial.

to receive a 30-day free trial. Enter payment information to complete the sign-up process.

If you’re not quite ready to make a 12-month commitment to Paramount+, you can try the service for one month completely free using promo code “Lioness.” That will allow you to stream “Yellowstone” on CBS for its first four Sundays, and give the rest of the platform a thorough testing to see if you want to make a longer-term commitment.

“Yellowstone” is far from the only series touched by Taylor Sheridan to appear on Paramount+. The service is also home to other shows that put the Dutton family front-and-center, like “1883” and “1923.” The upcoming “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” sticks with that Old West theme, but series like “Mayor of Kingstown” and Sheridan’s latest “Special Ops: Lioness” are also there for audiences who want a more modern flavor.

Paramount+ with Showtime offers all this and more, and there are a couple of great ways to save big on the service now. For “Yellowstone” fans, there’s never been a better chance to get access to the show you love and save some serious cash at the same time.