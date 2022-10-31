 Skip to Content
Roku

DEAL ALERT: Get 50% Off Roku Streaming Stick 4K (Just $24.99, All-Time Low)

Jason Gurwin

Ahead of the holiday season, you can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $24.99 (normally $49), an all-time low. This is $5 cheaper than it has ever been, including Black Friday last year, and 50% off the normal price.

Last year, Roku launched a major update to its 4K streaming stick, replacing the Roku Streaming Stick+ with the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K. As we shared in our review of the device, it is snappier, supports Dolby Vision, and is a worthwhile upgrade, even for those who already have a Roku Streaming Stick+.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (Latest Model)

  • New Quad-Core Processor
  • HD & 4K up to 60 FPS
  • HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision
  • Supports Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Includes Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls
  • 2x Wi-Fi Speed and 50% Better Range

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an incredible deal at just $24.99. If you need Dolby Vision, this is an inexpensive upgrade to improve your video quality. The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and Peacock.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Video Review

Roku

Roku is a streaming device that can be used to watch Live TV Streaming Services and On Demand Streaming Services.

