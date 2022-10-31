DEAL ALERT: Get 50% Off Roku Streaming Stick 4K (Just $24.99, All-Time Low)

Ahead of the holiday season, you can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $24.99 (normally $49), an all-time low. This is $5 cheaper than it has ever been, including Black Friday last year, and 50% off the normal price.

Last year, Roku launched a major update to its 4K streaming stick, replacing the Roku Streaming Stick+ with the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K. As we shared in our review of the device, it is snappier, supports Dolby Vision, and is a worthwhile upgrade, even for those who already have a Roku Streaming Stick+.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (Latest Model)

New Quad-Core Processor

HD & 4K up to 60 FPS

HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision

Supports Dolby Digital 5.1

Includes Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls

2x Wi-Fi Speed and 50% Better Range

Shop Now $24.99 | normally $49.99 amazon.com Save 50% on the All-New Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an incredible deal at just $24.99. If you need Dolby Vision, this is an inexpensive upgrade to improve your video quality. The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and Peacock.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Video Review