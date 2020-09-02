DEAL ALERT: Get a Free Movie Rental, When You Add Xfinity Flex For Free

Free streaming player? Check. Free access to Peacock Premium? Check. And now a free movie? Check.

For a limited time, Xfinity is giving new Flex users a $5.99 credit for a free movie when they activate their Xfinity Flex device. This is in addition to free access to Peacock Premium (normally $4.99 a month) that all Flex users get as part of their Xfinity subscription.

How to Get Free Flex & Movie Rental

Click here to activate the offer

Scroll and see alert to “Get Flex Now”

Click link and complete sign-up

Last year, Xfinity made their Flex streaming player available for free to all Xfinity Internet customers, even those who bring their own gateway. Additional boxes are $5 a month, but by making the first box free, the company is hoping to take on companies like Roku and Amazon in building a large audience of streamers.

In May, the company announced that there are more than 1 million active Flex devices.

The Xfinity Flex box features an integrated guide and voice control, enabling customers to easily browse and access programming across apps like Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, HBO, and Showtime, rent and purchase movies and shows from the digital store, access their digital lockers across platforms by pairing their account with Movies Anywhere, or listen to music from Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and XITE.

Other Xfinity Flex features: