DEAL ALERT: Get a Lifetime Plex Pass for $95.99 (20% off) to Celebrate Plex Pro Week

Plex is one of the most fascinating streaming platforms there is. That’s because it isn’t just a free streaming platform, though it does have a wide selection of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels as well as on-demand content for users to watch.

To celebrate the start of Plex Pro Week, the company is offering an excellent deal on a lifetime subscription to the Plex Pass. The Plex Pass allows users to download content they find on Plex, skip opening and closing credits for media they’ve uploaded themselves, and more. The lifetime Plex Pass is normally $119.99, but from now until Friday, Sept. 22 you can use a special promo code and get it for $95.99 (20% off).

How to Get Lifetime Plex Pass for Just $95.99 (20% off)

Click here to get the offer.

Create a free account with Plex by entering your username and password.

The discounted lifetime Plex Pass will be pre-selected. If it is not, make sure to enter promo code ITSPROTIME when prompted.

when prompted. Simply enter your payment information to finish signing up.

Plex Pro Week is an annual event in which Plex experts teach video classes on how to get the most out of your Plex server. Hosts like Shannon Morse will cover a wide range of Plex topics, including how to take your server from basic to Beast Mode, the best ways to use Plex’s unified search feature, how to DVR on the platform and more.

There’s always something new to watch on Plex. Whether you’re using the service’s FAST channels or browsing all of your subscription streaming services at once via Plex’s universal search feature, you’ll have to work pretty hard not to find a show or movie you’ve never seen before with Plex.

The Plex Pass offers users the ability to upload your own shows and movies to a private video server. Once you do, Plex will automatically detect when the opening and closing credits are playing and allow you to skip them, just like your favorite streaming service. You can also use the Plex Pass to essentially DVR live broadcast TV: with Plex Pass plus your tuner and antenna, you can watch, rewatch, and record your favorite HD broadcast content.

Plex Pass customers also get early sneak peaks at new features coming to Plex. Simply put, it’s one of the best services out there for savvy users who want to get the most out of their streaming experience. Right now, new Plex Pass subscribers can get a lifetime subscription for just $95.99, 20% off the standard price.