DEAL ALERT: Get a Lifetime Subscription to Curiosity Stream for $169, Normally $250 (32% off)

If documentary films are your bread and butter, it’s past time to consider a subscription to Curiosity Stream. The service carries thousands of documentary films, and its library is constantly growing. You’ll be able to watch educational, quality documentaries on a host of subjects from history, science and nature to food, sports and economics.

The best news is, right now you can get a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream for just $169. That’s a $250 value, but for a limited time you can save $81 (33%) and never have to worry about a monthly bill from Curiosity Stream ever again.

Your lifetime Curiosity Stream subscription allow you to watch in full HD, as well as download content to watch offline whenever you feel like it. New documentaries and more content are added weekly, so there’s always something fresh and entertaining to watch. Check below for details on how to grab this deal!

How to Get 32% Off Lifetime Subscription to Curiosity Stream

Click here to activate the deal

Click “Add to Cart,” then check out

Enter your payment and contact information, and complete the sign-up process

Following these three simple steps will give you access to a lifetime’s worth of superb documentaries. Curiosity Stream’s immersive experiences offer users experts like David Attenborough who will show you the wonders of the natural world, Michio Kaku, and Brian Greene who will expand your horizons on space, time, and the future with stunning visuals, and unrivaled storytelling.

Curiosity Stream is an ideal streaming service for families with younger kids. The service has a wealth of educational, family-friendly programming from a large selection of content providers. From subjects that are sure to captivate your children like fascinating animal programs, to documentaries about math that make numbers fun and engaging, there’s something for every family on the service. Now you can lock in access to that content for life and watch your kids grow up with the educational content on Curiosity Stream.