DEAL ALERT: Get a Sling Subscription for $15 and Free AMC+, MGM+, SHOWTIME, STARZ ($71.99 Value); Just Through June

Sling TV loves making potential new customers offers they can’t refuse. The live TV streaming service is at it again this week, offering a new deal that can be stacked on top of its previous generous offer of one month’s subscription to Sling Orange or Blue for just $15.

In addition, customers who have never signed up for Sling (as well as select returning customers) can also get free access to what Sling calls the “Premium Pass,” which includes the streaming services AMC+, MGM+, SHOWTIME and STARZ. Users will get one month’s access to all of these streamers for free, a value of $31.99. This offer is limited-time, and only active through June 30, so don’t wait to sign up!

How to Get One Month of Sling and Premium Pass for Just $15

Click here to activate the offer .

. When you arrive at the Sling homepage, a banner for the free Premium Pass offer will appear at the bottom of the screen. Enter your email as prompted.

Enter your payment and contact information.

Finish the sign-up process.

Some rough math indicates that the normal price of a Sling Orange or Blue subscription plus these streaming services would come out to $71.99 per month. Once you’re all set with your new Sling account, you’ll have access to more than 40 live TV channels (selection dependent on which package you choose). You’ll also be able to start browsing the libraries of AMC+, MGM+, SHOWTIME, and STARZ immediately.

AMC+ offers content from other AMC streaming platforms like Shudder, IFC Films Unlimited, ALLBLK, and more. It also carries top AMC series like “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” and “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” which became the highest-rated premiere in AMC+ history when its first episode debuted. AMC+ normally runs $7.99 per month.

MGM+ offers a large library of MGM films like the “James Bond” series, as well as prestige dramas like “Godfather of Harlem” and “SAS: Rogue Heroes.” Users can also download content from the service to watch for up to 30 days on their devices. The standard monthly cost for this service is $5.99.

SHOWTIME carries hit series like “Yellowjackets” and “Your Honor,” along with many others. Most users do not have access to a standalone SHOWTIME subscription any longer; the service merged its library with Paramount+ on June 27. SHOWTIME usually costs $9.99 per month outside the Premium Pass.

The STARZ library has more than 7,500 films and TV episodes, and its most popular series “Outlander” is currently airing new episodes from its seventh season. Other beloved TV series on STARZ include “BMF” as well as the “Power” franchise. STARZ normally costs $8.99 per month to subscribe.