DEAL ALERT: Get All-New Roku Express 4K+ For Just $29.99 (25% OFF) For a Limited Time

Earlier this year, Roku launched their least expensive 4K streaming device, which includes a voice remote with TV controls. Despite the low price, the Roku Express 4K+ is full featured and supports 4K streaming with HDR and HDR10+. For a limited time, you can get the Roku Express 4K+ for just $29.99 (normally $39.99), which matches an all-time low.

Roku Express 4K+ (Latest Model)

HD & 4K up to 60 FPS

HDR, HDR10, HDR10+

Supports Dolby Digital 5.1

Includes Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls

Dual-Band Wi-Fi & microUSB

The Roku Express 4K+ is an incredible deal at just $29.99. The biggest knock that we had with the Roku Premiere, which it replaced, is that it didn’t include a remote with TV controls, but this one does.

Now that Roku has a sub-$40 device (and less than $30 with this deal), with a Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls, this would probably be my go-to-device on most televisions.

While some people prefer the form-factor of the Roku Streaming Stick+, with the built-in HDMI, this device was so small that it didn’t really seem all that different. If it was me, I would save and get the Roku Express 4K+.

The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and Peacock.

About Roku Express 4K+