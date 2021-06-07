DEAL ALERT: Get All-New Roku Express 4K+ For Just $29.99 (25% OFF), Our Favorite Budget 4K Streamer
Last month, Roku launched their least expensive 4K streaming device, which includes a voice remote with TV controls. Despite the low price, the Roku Express 4K+ is full featured and supports 4K streaming with HDR and HDR10+. For a limited time, you can get the Roku Express 4K+ for just $29.99 (normally $39.99), which is an all-time low.
Roku Express 4K+ (Latest Model)
- HD & 4K up to 60 FPS
- HDR, HDR10, HDR10+
- Supports Dolby Digital 5.1
- Includes Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls
- Dual-Band Wi-Fi & microUSB
The Roku Express 4K+ is an incredible deal at just $29.99. The biggest knock that we had with the Roku Premiere, which it replaced, is that it didn’t include a remote with TV controls, but this one does.
Now that Roku has a sub-$40 device (and less than $30 with this deal), with a Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls, this would probably be my go-to-device on most televisions.
While some people prefer the form-factor of the Roku Streaming Stick+, with the built-in HDMI, this device was so small that it didn’t really seem all that different. If it was me, I would save and get the Roku Express 4K+.
The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and Peacock.
About Roku Express 4K+
- Brilliant 4K picture quality: Stream in HD, 4K, and HDR with sharp resolution and vivid color optimized for your TV
- Smooth wireless streaming: Now featuring dual-band wireless, enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple devices connected to your network
- No more juggling remotes: Power up your TV, adjust the volume, mute, and control your Roku device all with one remote
- Convenient voice control: Use your voice to quickly search across channels, turn captions on, and more in a touch
- Upgrade to Roku streaming: All of your favorite channels, like HBO Max, Netflix, YouTube TV, and Prime Video, are front and center on the customizable home screen, plus your device is always getting better with automatic updates
- Simple setup: It’s easy to get started with everything you need included in the box, including a Premium HDMI Cable—just plug it in and connect to the internet
- Save money, stream big: Watch what you love, including a massive selection of free and live TV, including 150+ Live TV channels free on The Roku Channel—it’s great for streaming TV and cutting cable
- Works with popular voice assistants: Enjoy easy voice control with Siri, Alexa, or Hey Google
- Share it with Apple AirPlay: Effortlessly share videos, photos, music, and more from your Apple devices to your TV.