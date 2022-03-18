DEAL ALERT: Get Discovery Plus Ad-Free For Just $50 For Entire Year (40% OFF)

For a limited time, you can get discovery+'s ad-free plan at a deep discount.

They are offering 40% off the discovery+ premium plan, which means you can get it for $50 for an entire year. With the discount, discovery+ is will be $4.16 a month (paid upfront) for the ad-free plan, instead of the normal $6.99 per month.

How to Get 40% Off discovery+

Click Here to activate the offer

If you don’t see a promo code field, Click Here or Scroll to Add a Promo Code

Add Promo Code: WBANNUAL

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Pay Now”

Get The Deal $50 | normally $84 discoveryplus.com Get Discovery+ For Just $50 For the Next Year

discovery+ launched with 55,000 episodes of TV across 2,500 series with content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, Discovery and Magnolia Network. The service also includes content from BBC, A&E, History, Lifetime, The Dodo, and Popsugar.

The service has exclusive discovery+ Originals and features notable personalities like the Irwins, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, Giada De Laurentiis, Lieutenant Joe Kenda and so many more — all in one place.

How Much Does discovery+ Cost?

discovery+ has two tiers—a $4.99 ad-supported tier, as well as a $6.99 ad-free tier. You can try it out with a seven-day free trial.

What Devices Support discovery+?

discovery+ is available across major platforms, including Apple TV+, and is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

What Features will be Available on discovery+?

Each account includes five user profiles and four concurrent streams, among the most offered in the streaming video category. While it has profiles, it doesn’t offer “Kids Mode” or any parental controls.

When you open the app it will give you a “For You” tab which will recommend content from the different Discovery properties. Additionally, you can browse by network or by theme like “True Crime”. Each network will also have its own network hub to explore. You can also add content to a “Watch List,” so you can track your favorite shows.