DEAL ALERT: Get Free Roku Express 4K+ When You Sign-Up For Peacock Premium Annual Plan With This Promo Code

Jason Gurwin

For a limited time, you can get a free Roku Express 4K+ ($40 value), when you pre-pay for Peacock Premium Annual Plan ($49.99). Those eligible are customers who have never tried Peacock before or are currently on the Peacock Free plan.

The service is normally available for $4.99 a month (ad-supported) or $50 a year, but with the promotion, you get are getting a $40 streaming device with a year of Peacock Premium. Despite the low price, the Roku Express 4K+ is full featured and supports 4K streaming with HDR and HDR10+.

How to Get Free Roku Express 4K+

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “$4.99 A Month” Under Peacock Premium
  • “Tap have a promo code?”
  • Add Promo Code: ROKUEMAIL
  • Add Your Email & Password
  • Enter Payment Information and “Pay Now”

The service is available on most major platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.

This is a great option for Premier League fans, who want the stream the full schedule of games that aren’t available on TV.

Peacock Premium includes 15,000 hours of programming including next day access to current season of all NBCU series, early access to late-night shows, Peacock Originals, and live sports like Premier League, Ryder Cup, and The Olympics.

The streaming service also has entire library to “The Office,” “Modern Family”, “Parks and Recreation”, “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire”.

The service will also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

