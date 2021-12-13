DEAL ALERT: Get HBO Max For Just $12.49 a Month to Stream The Matrix 4 with This Special Promo Code

Just in time for “The Matrix Resurrections,” which is being released next week (December 22), you can save on HBO Max and stream it the same day it hits theaters.

For the next four months, you can get HBO Max Ad-Free for just $12.49 a month for the next four months (normally $14.99). The deal also includes a “Matrix Resurrections” limited-edition beanie.

How to Get HBO Max For $12.49/mo.

Click here to activate the offer

Apply Promo Code: BEANIE2021

Click “Get The Promo”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

Customers will have access to HBO Max on devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android.

What’s The Difference Between HBO Max with Ads and HBO Max Without Ads?

Those on HBO Max with Ads will have four minutes of ads every hours on Max Originals. There will be no ads on either plan on HBO shows and movies. Additionally, HBO Max with Ads won’t get access to content in 4K or have the ability to download content offline.

Finally, those on HBO Max Ad-Free plan will get access to all Warner Bros. released in 2021, the same day they hit theaters.

You will be able to stream “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”, “In The Heights“, “The Suicide Squad”, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, “Dune”, “Matrix 4,” and more.

Normally, HBO Max with Ads is $9.99 a month, while HBO Max without Ads is $14.99 a month. With the promotion, you will get HBO Max Ad-Free is just $12.49 a month for four months.

What Else Can I Watch with HBO Max?

In addition to hit HBO programming like “Mare of Easttown”, with the promotion, you will be able to watch Max Originals like “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, “The Flight Attendant” with Kaley Cuoco, “Love Life” with Anna Kendrick, “Raised by Wolves” by Ridley Scott, “On the Record”, “Legendary”, “Craftopia”, “Looney Toons Cartoons” and “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo”.

The originals will join a lineup of library and acquired programming including: Friends; The Big Bang Theory; South Park; Doctor Who; Rick and Morty; The Boondocks; The Bachelor; Sesame Street; The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; CW shows such as Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Katy Keene; the first season of DC’s Doom Patrol; The O.C.; Pretty Little Liars; the CNN catalog of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; and much more.

HBO Max features a rich library of more than 2,000 feature films within the first year, including such classics as Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, and The Lord of the Rings, every DC film from the last decade, and the revered films from Japan’s legendary Studio Ghibli animation house.