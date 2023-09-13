DEAL ALERT: Get Hulu + Live TV for $49.99 for 3 Months (29%) Off Ahead of October Price Increase

There’s no way around it: rising prices stink. It seems the cost of just about everything is increasing these days, and streaming services are no exception. Disney is raising the price of each of its streaming services on Oct. 12, and Hulu + Live TV users will see the cost of their service increase from $69.99 per month to $76.99.

If you’re a cord cutter looking at live TV streaming and decided that price increase meant Hulu + Live TV wasn’t for you, you may want to reconsider. Between now and Oct. 11, new customers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV for three months for $49.99, a discount of 29% off the current $69.99 price. When the increase takes effect, users will be getting a 35% discount off the monthly subscription rate.

How to Get 3 Months of Hulu + Live TV for $49.99

There’s no promo codes or any other hoops to jump through; simply click the link above and start streaming Hulu + Live TV today! The service carries 90+ channels, including local broadcast channels, ESPN and NFL Network so fans can enjoy the entire NFL season, live news from CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, and many more entertainment and sports channels such as TNT, TBS, FX, Nickelodeon and more.

Any discussion of Hulu + Live TV would be incomplete without mentioning the Disney Bundle. Users get ad-supported Disney+, Hulu on-demand and ESPN+ included in the price of their Hulu + Live TV subscription. That’s a $12.99 per month value, showing that Hulu + Live TV grants users the ability to watch much more than just cable. Big-name franchises like Marvel and Star Wars call Disney+ home, and top-quality shows like “The Bear” and “Justified: City Primeval” are only available on Hulu.

Price increases are a huge bummer, but Hulu is finding a way to turn disappointment into a great opportunity for new users. All you have to do is sign up today to get 29% off your Hulu + Live TV subscription for 90 days and get free access to the Disney Bundle for as long as you have your account.