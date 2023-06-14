DEAL ALERT: Get Kids Streaming Service Noggin For Just $1.99 per Month (75% off) Via Add-On

Prime Video Channels is awesome. For those who have never used Prime Video Channels, it’s a marketplace where Prime Video members can add new subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services and premium cable channels to their entertainment lineup, and see all the subscription charges on one monthly bill.

Prime Video Channels also frequently offer special deals on premium streaming services. That’s the case currently, as for a very limited time Prime Video members can sign up for a subscription to the kids’ streaming service Noggin for just $1.99 per month for two months. That’s a savings of 75% over the standard $7.99 monthly price, but the deal expires on Thursday, June 15, so it’s a very limited-time offer.

Noggin offers popular kids’ titles like “PAW Patrol,” “Peppa Pig,” and hundreds of others, along with interactive learning, games, puzzles, books, and activities. It’s the perfect way for parents with kids on summer vacation to entertain their family without worrying about rotting their brains.

How Prime Video Members Can Get Two Months of Noggin for Just $1.99 (75% off)

One of Noggin’s best features is that it offers all of its content completely ad-free. That means parents won’t have to worry about their child seeing an awkward commercial for any products that might not be age-appropriate, nor will kids be begging for the newest toy they saw on a streaming ad.

Security and supervision are also must-haves for parents when allowing their children access to a streaming service. Fortunately, Noggin features a parental dashboard that shows parents what their kids are watching, so there are never any worries about content.

Noggin also offers the ability for users to download content and watch offline. If you’ve got a long road trip planned and need something to keep the kids entertained in the back seat, Noggin has you covered. That’s an incredible amount of value for just $1.99 per month for two months, but with the special deal from Noggin and Prime Video Channels that’s exactly what you’ll get.