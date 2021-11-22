DEAL ALERT: Get Lifetime Plex Pass For Only $89.99 (25% OFF) In Early Black Friday Deal

Through Cyber Monday 2021 (November 29), Plex users can get lifetime access to their Plex Pass for only $89.99. Plex Pass is normally $4.99 a month, $40 a year, or $120 for life. Plex Pass gives you the best of Plex, with exclusive (and often early access) to premium features.

For Live TV streamers, you can use Plex Pass to watch and record Live TV from your OTA antenna when you connect an OTA tuner to your Plex server (which can be loaded on a device like NVIDIA SHIELD).

How to Get Plex Pass For $89.99

Click Here to activate the offer

Create or Login To Account

Select “Lifetime” Plan

Add Promo Code: LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT At Checkout

Complete Purchase

Get The Deal $89.99 | normally $120 plex.tv Save $20 with Code: LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT

Main Plex Pass Features

For those who have never used Plex, the service brings together all your personal media and streaming content — whether that’s movies, TV shows, photos, or music. Enjoy Live TV & DVR, a growing catalog of great web shows, news, and podcasts.

Once you set-up your Plex Server, you can access that from your streaming media players like Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku — or from your mobile device or PC.

The Power to Download: Get your media on all your mobile devices.

Plexamp: A custom music app made for true audiophiles.

Ultimate TV & DVR: Watch and record local, live broadcast TV.

Skip Intro: Save time and get to the good part faster.

Plex Pass Exclusive Features

Automatic Camera Upload

Wirelessly sync photos and videos automatically from your mobile device to your Plex Media Server at home, where they’re backed up, private, and secure.

Early Access and Apps

You get early exclusive access to new and premium features, AND get mobile apps for free. No mobile unlock fees for subscribers!

Live TV

Watch live broadcast TV directly on your device (in HD where available). A Plex Pass, antenna, and tuner, are all you need to stream free OTA live TV.

Lyrics

See timed lyrics to your favorite songs when available, so you can karaoke (or lip sync) until you’re blue in the face!

Mobile Sync

Sync your videos, music, and photos to your mobile device for offline enjoyment, wherever you go.

Parental Controls

Enable parental controls to keep things kid-friendly, or create separate accounts for your childish roommates.

Photo Albums

Create beautiful photo albums so you can easily customize and share your favorite captured memories.

Plex DVR

Record free HD broadcast channels right to your library–including local news and sports–then watch your recordings on any device, anywhere.

Plex Pass Perks

Get exclusive access to promos and discounts on partner products and more!

Timeline View

Explore your photos with our beautiful timeline view for organization that’s easy-on-the-eyes.

Trailers and Extras

Have trailers, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes features, deleted scenes, and more automatically added and available to stream for movies in your library.