DEAL ALERT: Get Nearly 50% Off Lifetime PLEX PASS Subscription for Geek Pride Day

In honor of everyone’s lifelong favorite holiday Geek Pride Day on May 25, for the next few days, Plex is offering lifetime access to its Plex Pass plan for just $95.99 through Friday, May 27. Plex Pass normally costs $4.99 per month, $39.99 per year, or $199.99 for life, so this geeky deal could get you at nearly 50% off the package which gives subscribers the best of Plex, with exclusive (and often early access) to premium features.

For live TV streamers, you can use Plex Pass to watch and record live TV from your over-the-air (OTA) antenna when you connect an OTA tuner to your Plex server (which can be loaded on a device like NVIDIA SHIELD).

How to Get Plex Pass For $95.99

Click Here to activate the offer.

Create or Login To Account.

Select “Lifetime” Plan.

Add Promo Code: GEEEKOUT At Checkout.

Complete Purchase.

Get The Deal $95.99 | normally $119.99 plex.tv Save $20 with Code: GEEEKOUT

Main Plex Pass Features

For those who have never used Plex, the service brings together all of your personal media and streaming content — whether that’s movies, TV shows, photos, or music. Enjoy Live TV and DVR, a growing catalog of great web shows, news, and podcasts.

Once you set up your Plex Server, you can access that from your streaming media players like Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku — or from your mobile device or PC.

The Power to Download: Get your media on all your mobile devices.

Plexamp: A custom music app made for true audiophiles.

Ultimate TV & DVR: Watch and record local, live broadcast TV.

Skip Intro: Save time and get to the good part faster.

Plex Pass Exclusive Features

Automatic Camera Upload

Wirelessly sync photos and videos automatically from your mobile device to your Plex Media Server at home, where they’re backed up, private, and secure.

Early Access and Apps

You get early exclusive access to new and premium features and get mobile apps for free. No mobile unlock fees for subscribers!

Live TV

Watch live broadcast TV directly on your device (in HD where available). A Plex Pass, antenna, and tuner, are all you need to stream free OTA live TV.

Lyrics

See timed lyrics to your favorite songs when available, so you can karaoke (or lip sync) until you’re blue in the face!

Mobile Sync

Sync your videos, music, and photos to your mobile device for offline enjoyment, wherever you go.

Parental Controls

Enable parental controls to keep things kid-friendly, or create separate accounts for your childish roommates.

Photo Albums

Create beautiful photo albums so you can easily customize and share your favorite captured memories.

Plex DVR

Record free HD broadcast channels right to your library–including local news and sports–then watch your recordings on any device, anywhere.

Plex Pass Perks

Get exclusive access to promos and discounts on partner products and more!

Timeline View

Explore your photos with their beautiful timeline view for organization that’s easy on the eyes.

Trailers and Extras

Have trailers, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes features, deleted scenes, and more automatically added and available to stream for movies in your library.