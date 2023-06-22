DEAL ALERT: Get One Month of Free Paramount+, Just in Time for New Content from Showtime

Paramount+ is about to get a makeover. Starting June 27, the service will no longer offer its Premium tier as it is currently constructed. The subscription option provides ad-free streaming and a livestream of local CBS affiliates in every major market. The Premium plan will be replaced with “Paramount+ with Showtime,” which will offer the same features as Premium but with a wide array of added content from the Showtime premium cable network.

That means shows like “Billions,” “Dexter,” “Yellowjackets” and “Your Honor” will be available with your Paramount+ subscription soon. The tradeoff for this infusion of top-quality shows and movies into the Paramount+ ecosystem is an increase in price; Paramount+ with Showtime will cost $11.99 per month, a $2 increase over the price of Paramount+ Premium. Ad-supported Paramount+ Essential will see no major changes, but its price will rise $1 per month to $5.99.

If you're new to Paramount+, and you were thinking the Showtime integration on June 27 would be the perfect time to give the service a try, you're in luck! Paramount is offering a full month of any plan of Paramount+ — including annual plans that offer even more savings — absolutely free with promo code WANTMORE.

If you’re hoping to make 2023 a summer of soccer, Paramount+ is the streamer for you. Paramount+ users can stream soccer games from UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Serie A, Brasileirão, Argentine Primera, NWSL, and more. There are even more live sports on the service, and if you keep your subscription until fall Paramount+ with Showtime will carry locally broadcast NFL games via the CBS livestream.

If you’re a fan of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s work, there’s no better place to find a wealth of content from the Sheridan-verse than Paramount+. The service houses historical dramas centering on the Dutton family in “1883” and “1923,” as well as the contemporary series “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Tulsa King.”

The Paramount+ library is truly impressive, and it hasn't even been integrated with Showtime yet!