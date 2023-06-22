 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Paramount Plus

DEAL ALERT: Get One Month of Free Paramount+, Just in Time for New Content from Showtime

David Satin

Paramount+ is about to get a makeover. Starting June 27, the service will no longer offer its Premium tier as it is currently constructed. The subscription option provides ad-free streaming and a livestream of local CBS affiliates in every major market. The Premium plan will be replaced with “Paramount+ with Showtime,” which will offer the same features as Premium but with a wide array of added content from the Showtime premium cable network.

That means shows like “Billions,” “Dexter,” “Yellowjackets” and “Your Honor” will be available with your Paramount+ subscription soon. The tradeoff for this infusion of top-quality shows and movies into the Paramount+ ecosystem is an increase in price; Paramount+ with Showtime will cost $11.99 per month, a $2 increase over the price of Paramount+ Premium. Ad-supported Paramount+ Essential will see no major changes, but its price will rise $1 per month to $5.99.

If you’re new to Paramount+, and you were thinking the Showtime integration on June 27 would be the perfect time to give the service a try, you’re in luck! Paramount is offering a full month of any plan of Paramount+ — including annual plans that offer even more savings — absolutely free with promo code WANTMORE. This is a limited-time offer that expires June 30, so don’t wait, sign up today!

How to Get One Free Month of Paramount+ or Paramount+ with Showtime

If you’re hoping to make 2023 a summer of soccer, Paramount+ is the streamer for you. Paramount+ users can stream soccer games from UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Serie A, Brasileirão, Argentine Primera, NWSL, and more. There are even more live sports on the service, and if you keep your subscription until fall Paramount+ with Showtime will carry locally broadcast NFL games via the CBS livestream.

If you’re a fan of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s work, there’s no better place to find a wealth of content from the Sheridan-verse than Paramount+. The service houses historical dramas centering on the Dutton family in “1883” and “1923,” as well as the contemporary series “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Tulsa King.”

The Paramount+ library is truly impressive, and it hasn’t even been integrated with Showtime yet! New customers can sign up for Paramount+ between now and June 30 with promo code WANTMORE and experience the Paramount+/Showtime merger firsthand, enjoying all the content on both services for a full month free.

7-Day Trial
paramountplus.com

Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.

With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

The service was previously called CBS All Access.

7-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
paramountplus.com

For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: FATALATTRACTION

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.