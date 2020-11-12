DEAL ALERT: Get Peacock Premium For Just $24.99 (50% OFF) For Entire Year With This Special Promo Code

For a limited time, you can get a full year of Peacock Premium for just $24.99 (normally $50) or Peacock Premium Plus (ad-free) for just $74.99 (normally $100) with Promo Code: TODAY50.

The service is normally available for $4.99 a month (ad-supported) and $9.99 a month (ad-free). But with the discount, Peacock is just $2.08 a month for Peacock Premium when paid annually. This would make it the least expensive of the major subscription video streaming services.

How to Get 50% OFF Peacock

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Start 7-Day Free Trial” Under Peacock Premium

“Tap have a promo code?”

Add Promo Code: TODAY50

Add Your Email & Password

Enter Payment Information and “Pay Now”

The service is available on most major platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web. It is not available on Amazon Fire TV.

This is a great option for Premier League fans, who want the stream the full schedule of games that aren’t available on TV.

Peacock Premium includes 15,000 hours of programming including next day access to current season of all NBCU series, early access to late-night shows, Peacock Originals, and live sports like Premier League, Ryder Cup, and The Olympics.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire. Peacock will also become the exclusive home for Parks and Recreation (October 2020) and The Office (January 2021).

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.