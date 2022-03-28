DEAL ALERT: Get Peacock Premium For Just $3.80 a Month (25% OFF) For The Next Year With This Special Promo Code

For a limited time, you can get the next six months of Peacock Premium for just $3.80 (normally $4.99) or Peacock Premium Plus (Ad-Free) for just $8.80 per month (normally $9.99) with Promo Code: WM38ANNUAL.

The deal comes just a few days ahead of WrestleMania 38, which is airing exclusively on Peacock Premium for no extra charge on Saturday, April 2.

How to Get 25% OFF Peacock For 12 Months

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “$4.99 A Month” Under Peacock Premium.

Tap “Have a promo code?”

Add Promo Code WM38ANNUAL.

Add your email and password.

Enter payment information and “Pay Now.”

The service is available on most major platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.

In addition to professional wrestling fans, this is also a great option for Premier League fans who want to stream the full schedule of games that aren’t available on TV.

Peacock Premium includes 15,000 hours of programming including next-day access to current seasons of all NBCU series, Peacock Originals, and live sports like the WWE, Premier League, Ryder Cup, and The Olympics.

The streaming service also has the entire library of “The Office,” “Modern Family”, “Parks and Recreation”, “Law & Order,” and “Chicago Fire”.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.