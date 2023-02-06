DEAL ALERT: Get Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Device for All-Time Low Price of $79.99 (20% Off)
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your streaming device to something a bit more powerful, this is the deal for you. Roku is now making its Roku Ultra 4K streaming device available for a near all-time low price of $79.99.
That’s 20% off the regular price of $99.99. The Roku Ultra is one of the most powerful streaming devices available, and comes with the ability to stream all your favorite apps like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and many more. The device will also come with access to Roku’s free TV streaming service The Roku Channel, so you can start watching high quality entertainment at no cost immediately.
Whether you need a special gift for the streamer in your life this Valentine’s Day, or want a device that will allow you to watch this weekend’s Super Bowl in ultra-high-definition 4K, you can’t afford to miss this deal!
How to Get Roku Ultra 4K Device For All-Time Low Price
- Click here to lock in the deal.
- Choose either “Add to Cart” or “Buy Now.”
- Enter your billing and shipping information.
- Complete the checkout process.
That’s all you have to do to get a brand new Roku Ultra 4K streaming box headed to your door! This device has some particularly awesome features, including:
- A remote finder: Simply say “Hey Roku, where’s my remote?” or press the button on your streaming device and your Roku remote will play a sound.
- Powerful menu navigation: Enjoy a lightning-fast interface and channels that launch in a snap with the fastest, most powerful Roku player ever.
- Quick connection: Enjoy fast, seamless TV streaming in any room in the house with our best Wi-Fi and up to 50% more range—or choose to wire up over Ethernet.
- Cinematic streaming: Stream in 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ with sharp resolution and vivid color, plus Dolby Atmos sound. You can also pay for subscription apps to access your favorite live TV channels, such as Paramount+, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, Sling TV, and Youtube TV.
- Roku’s best remote: Roku Voice Remote Pro is conveniently rechargeable with features including TV controls and personal shortcut buttons.
- Hands-free voice controls: Say “Hey Roku” to play entertainment, control your streaming, power up your TV, and even find your lost remote.
- Private listening: Plug headphones into your remote or use a wireless pair with the Roku mobile app to crank up the volume without disturbing a quiet house.
- No more juggling remotes: Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your Roku device with one remote.
- Watch what you love: Upgrade your streaming with a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including Roku Originals and 275+ free Live TV channels on The Roku Channel.