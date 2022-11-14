DEAL ALERT: Get Roku Ultra LT for Just $30, 60% Off Ahead of Black Friday

For a limited time, you can get the Roku Ultra LT for an all-time low of just $30, down from its normal $79.99 price tag. This is much cheaper than the device was last Black Friday, when it was available for $49.99.

The deal will be available to Walmart+ subscribers beginning at 12 noon ET on Nov. 14, while it will become available to everyone else starting at 7 p.m. ET. Walmart+ is a subscription service that costs $12.99 per month, but includes Paramount+ at no extra charge.

The Walmart-exclusive device is similar to the 2021 Roku Ultra, in that it supports 4K HDR with Dolby Vision, includes a USB and MicroSD slot, and an Ethernet Port. It also has the Advanced Voice Remote which includes a headphone jack for private listening.

The only major difference from the more expensive $100 Roku Ultra (non-LT model) is that it includes the Advanced Voice Remote (with headphone jack for private listening), instead of the Roku Voice Remote Pro.

The Roku Ultra LT streaming player comes with an Enhanced Roku Voice Remote, which includes two customizable buttons. Like previous models, you will get premium headphones included, which can be used with the remote’s headphone jack for private listening. It also has an ethernet port and USB/MicroSD Card slot for local storage and faster channel launching.