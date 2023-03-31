DEAL ALERT: Get Six Months of STARZ for Just $20, a 63% Savings for Select Customers

The phrase “Never been a better time to sign up” gets tossed around a lot in the streaming world. But for customers who have never subscribed to STARZ, the on-demand platform of the premium cable channel Starz, it may well be an accurate statement.

Right now, STARZ is offering select new users six months of its service for just $20. That’s a total value of $54, meaning you’ll save 63% by taking up STARZ on this offer right now.

How to Save 63% Off Six Months of STARZ

Click here to activate the deal .

. Enter your email address and click “Continue.”

Enter your payment information and complete the signup process.

There is one caveat to this deal; after your initial six-month period ends, you will be charged $43.99 for the next six-month period. Your subscription will not revert to the normal month-to-month contract length, though the $43.99-for-six-months price point still represents a savings of almost 20% over paying STARZ’s normal monthly subscription rate of $8.99 for that length of time.

STARZ has a wide selection of original series, including the highly anticipated third season of”Party Down” which features Adam Scott as a beaten-down employee of a Los Angeles catering company. STARZ is also home to the third season of “Power Book II: Ghosts,” which debuted on March 17. The new season follows Tariq as he navigates his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

The service is home to many other hits, including “BMF,” “Outlander,” “Spartacus,” and “Gaslit,” so there’ll be plenty to watch over the next six months if you decide to take advantage of this deal.

If premiere TV shows aren’t enough for you, STARZ hosts hundreds and hundreds of popular movie titles as well. Hard-hitting action like the “Die Hard” trilogy, ” crime dramas like Casino,” sci-fi classics such as “Aliens,” Coen brothers classics like “The Big Lebowski,” and “Fargo,” and recent favorites “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” are just icing on the cake for potential STARZ subscribers.