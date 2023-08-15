 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get Sling Orange and Blue Plus Sports Extra Pack for 5 Months for $274 (22% Off) for Football Season

David Satin

The budget-savvy cord-cutters out there already know what a great value Sling TV is. For $40 per month, Sling customers get to enjoy some of the top cable news, sports, and entertainment channels available, with no long-term contracts, hidden fees or extra equipment rentals needed.

Football fans might not be aware that Sling will grant them access to a huge number of live games this fall. Sling’s Orange plan carries ESPN, while Sling Blue offers NFL Network. Both plans start at $40 per month, or users can combine the two for $55 per month. But Sling is now offering what it calls the Season Pass to new customers, which allows football lovers to sign up for Sling Orange and Blue and the Sports Extra add-on pack (normally $11 per month) for five months for just $274. It’s a $350 value, so users can save 22% and not miss a week of football through January!

How to Get Sling’s Season Pass and Save Big on Football Season

  • Click here to get the deal.
  • Enter the email and password you want to sign up with.
  • Confirm which services you want.
  • Enter your payment information and finish singing up.

You won’t just be getting access to the NFL with your new Sling subscription, either. The Sports Extra add-on will give users access to plenty of college sports channels, including ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, and even Longhorn Network.

As far as the NFL goes, potential Sling users will want to confirm that Fox, NBC, and ABC are available in their area with the service. Unfortunately, the service does not carry CBS anywhere in the United States, but all users will get access to every “Monday Night Football” game on ESPN, plus NFL Network-exclusive contests like international and holiday games.

There’ll be plenty to watch while waiting between football games with a Sling Orange and Blue subscription as well. More sports will be available via FS1, and live news from both MSNBC and Fox News are included. Viewers can also watch top entertainment channels like AMC, Bravo, FX, National Geographic, USA Network, and much more.

