DEAL ALERT: Get Hulu for Just $2 Per Month (75% Off) to Celebrate National Streaming Day

To celebrate National Streaming Day, Hulu is offering new and select returning users a very special deal. The last time they ran a discount like this was on Black Friday and it hasn’t gotten this low since.

Customers who sign up for Hulu’s ad-supported tier can get the service for just $2 per month for their first three months. If you don’t have a calculator handy, that’s a 75% savings over the $23.96 it would normally cost to subscribe to the service for that length of time. This is a limited-time offer, so act fast; the deal ends at midnight on May 27th.

How to Get Three Months of Hulu for Just $2 Each

Click here to activate the deal .

. Click “Select” under the ad-supported Hulu plan.

Enter your information and complete the sign-up process.

The deal is available to all new users, as well as returning customers who left Hulu more than one month ago. The offer means users will be able to stream new episodes of “The Bear” (premiering June 22), “The Great,” “Class of '09,” and much more at a substantial discount.

Is The Deal Also Active for Ad-Free Hulu?

Nope! An offer this good has been reserved especially for the ad-supported tier of Hulu, so make sure you pick that plan when you go to activate this special offer.

What Can You Watch with Hulu?

Hulu is a fantastic choice for lovers of general entertainment. It hosts original programming like “Only Murders in the Building,” as well as new movies like “Bruiser,” “Quasi” and the psychological thriller “Clock.” Hulu is the only place to catch next-day streams of FOX and ABC primetime programming, with shows like “Abbott Elementary,” “Family Guy” and much more available.

What Devices Can Stream Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most major devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.