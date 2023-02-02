DEAL ALERT: Get Three Months of STARZ for $5 per Month, a 45% Discount

If you’re interested in subscribing to STARZ but are looking to save some money for a little potentially irresponsible Super Bowl betting, your golden opportunity is here! For a limited time only, you can sign up for STARZ and receive three months of the premium cable channel’s streaming service for only $5 dollars per month, down from the normal $9! It’s a deal that seems too good to be true, but I promise you you aren’t dreaming!

How to Get Three Months of STARZ for $5 Per Month

Click here to activate the offer.

Enter your email when prompted and click “CONTINUE.”

Enter your payment information and click “SUBSCRIBE.”

Complete the sign-up process.

This offer is only available for new STARZ subscribers who sign up online, although you’re still eligible if you’ve previously signed up for STARZ through your cable company or a streaming service like YouTube TV or Prime Video Channels.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream the STARZ App?

You can stream the STARZ App on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

On mobile devices and tablets, you can download shows and movies offline so you can stream even if you don’t have internet access.

What Original Series Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

STARZ truly has something for everybody, from acclaimed long-running dramas like “Power,” starring Omari Hardwick as a night club owner and drug kingpin, to the returning hilarious comedy, “Party Down,” which features Adam Scott as a hapless employee of a Los Angeles catering company.

With those titles as well as hits like “BMF,” “Spartacus,” and “Gaslit,” you have enough binging to easily carry you through your three months.

What Movies Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

With classics like the “Die Hard” trilogy, “Casino,” “Aliens,” “The Big Lebowski,” and “Fargo,” as well as recent favorites “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and movies for kids like “Osmosis Jones,” “Robots,” and “The Muppets,” this is an offer you simply cannot refuse.