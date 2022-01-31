 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get Up to 25% OFF Roku Devices Including Roku Express 4K+, Streaming Stick 4K, & Streambar Pro

Jason Gurwin

Ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl, Roku is dropping the price of their latest streaming devices to help you stream the Big Game. The best value is their Roku Express 4K+ at just $29.99 (normally $39.99) that streams in 4K and includes their Remote with TV controls.

If you prefer a streaming stick, they dropped the price of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K to just $39.99 (normally $49.99), which also has better Wi-Fi performance than the Express 4K+.

They are also offering a Roku Streambar for just $99 (normally $129), which is a soundbar with a built-in 4K streaming player. It’s one of our favorite streaming devices that launched in 2020. If you want to up your audio game even more, you can get $30 OFF the Roku Streambar Pro, which at $149.99 is nearly at an all-time low.

