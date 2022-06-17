DEAL ALERT: Get up to 40% Off Fire TV, Roku, & Apple TV For Father’s Day 2022

If Dad is looking for a new way to stream this Father’s Day weekend — there are some great deals currently available to put a smile on his face. Whether he has his eye on a Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV there are great options that will save him 35% or more. While they aren’t quite as low as the Black Friday 2021 record-setting deals, on some of these devices, these savings are definitely some of the best we’ve seen since then.

Apple TV Deals

At just $129.99, the Apple TV 4K is the lowest price it has ever been.

The price for the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) has dropped to just $129.99 on Amazon, down $50 from its normal price tag of $179. If you prefer the 64GB version, it is also $50 off at just $149.99.

As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ free for new subscribers.

The new Apple TV 4K, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The device is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K also has built-in Siri support, which allows users to search and control apps by using their voice.

Amazon Fire TV Deals

For just $19.99, you can get the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite which is normally priced at $29.99. But, if you want a remote that can control your TV’s power and volume, you should upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $24.99, which is normally $39.99.

If your Dad wants a streaming device that offers the full cinematic experience at home complete with 4K and Dolby Vision, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $39.99, a $10 savings from the normal $49.99 price point.

Their top-of-the-line Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale for just $44.99, down from $54.99. Some users can get an extra $10 off with Code: ADDFTV.

One of the biggest discounts is on the Amazon Fire TV Cube, which, at just $69.99, is over 40% off its $119.99 price. The device combines an Amazon Echo and Fire TV in a single device.

Roku Deals

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Roku has some amazing Father’s Day deals of its own. The company’s best value is on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K at just $39.00, down $11 from its normal $49.99 and streams in 4K. This is just $5 more than the device’s all-time low price.

If you want Roku’s top-of-the-line option, the company is offering a nearly $20 discount on the Roku Ultra. The recently updated device is their most powerful streaming player ever and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also now includes the Roku Voice Remote Pro, which offer hands-free control and a rechargeable battery.

They are also offering the Roku Streambar for just $99 which is a $30 savings from the $129 price, which is a soundbar with a built-in 4K streaming player.

Google TV Deals

If you want to save on an Android TV device, you can get the Chromecast with Google TV for just $40 from major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy -– a 20% savings from the normal $50 price tag.

If you prefer a TV with Google TV built in, you can get the TCL 5-Series 4K TV (S546, 65inch) for just $550, which is normally $700.