DEAL ALERT: Get Up to 40% Off Roku Devices Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Roku has some amazing deals ahead of Prime Day 2022. The company’s best value is on the Roku Express 4K+ and Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which — at $24.99 and $29.99 respectively — are at all-time low prices. These are the same prices that were offered as part of Roku’s Black Friday 2021 deals.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an incredible deal at just $29.99. If you need Dolby Vision, this is an inexpensive upgrade to improve your video quality. The device can stream nearly all of your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and Peacock.

If you want Roku’s top-of-the-line option, the company is offering a nearly $20 discount on the Roku Ultra. The recently updated device is their most powerful streaming player ever and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also now includes the Roku Voice Remote Pro, which offer hands-free control and a rechargeable battery.

Roku is also offering the Roku Streambar — which is a soundbar with a built-in 4K streaming player — for just $89 which is a $30 savings from the regular $129 price.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (Latest Model)

New Quad-Core Processor

HD & 4K up to 60 FPS

HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, & Dolby Vision

Supports Dolby Digital 5.1

Includes Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls

2x Wi-Fi Speed & 50% Better Range

Shop Now $29.99 | normally $49.99 amazon.com Save 40% on the All-New Roku Streaming Stick 4K

