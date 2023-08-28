DEAL ALERT: Get Up to 50% Off an Annual Subscription to MasterClass and Learn from the Greats
Have you ever wanted to take a cooking lesson from Gordon Ramsay? Or learn about science from Bill Nye? Wouldn’t it be great to get storytelling tips from an author like Neil Gaiman while you’re trying to cobble together an outline for your next novel?
If so, you should definitely look into a MasterClass subscription. MasterClass offers digital streaming instructional videos from nearly 200 individual teachers, with 11 different categories and numerous subcategories covering just about any subject a user could want. Right now, new customers can sign up before 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 4, and receive up to 50% off an annual plan to MasterClass!
How to Save 50% off MasterClass Subscription
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Find the banner at the top of the screen that mentions the 50% off deal, and click “Sign Up.”
- Select the Duo plan to get 33% off an annual subscription, or the Family plan to save 50% off.
- Enter your payment and contact information and finish signing up.
The MasterClass Duo plan is normally $15 per month, but users who sign up for an annual plan now will see their price drop to $10 per month over a 12-month span. Duo allows customers to download videos to watch offline and also provides the ability to watch on up to two devices simultaneously.
For customers who have a big family of eager learners, the Family plan is the perfect choice. It normally costs $20 per month, but MasterClass’s Labor Day sale has dropped the price to just $10 monthly when new users choose this annual plan. It bumps the number of simultaneous streams to six, so all family members can use the service at the same time if they choose.
Customers can still opt for the Individual plan, which is not currently discounted and costs $10 per month. But the Individual plan allows just one stream at a time, and it doesn’t include the ability to download content and watch it offline later. If you’re thinking of signing up for MasterClass anyway, grab a Duo or Family plan for the same price as the Individual tier and stream offline for the next year to your heart’s content!
MasterClass
MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides unlimited access to 180+ instructors and classes across 11 subjects such as Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Sessions offer members a structured, 30-day curriculum that gives them the ability to engage with peers and to learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance.
For instance, Mariah Carey teaches you the musical tricks of a diva, Gordon Ramsay welcomes you inside his kitchen, and James Cameron takes you behind the camera. Members can plan their career with Elaine Welteroth, stay motivated with Lewis Hamilton, learn how to deliver a strong pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and negotiate with the master Chris Voss.
All subscriptions are annual. There is no monthly option. If you’re not satisfied with your subscription, you can get a full refund within 30 days.
The Individual subscription serves one account and one device, the Duo is for one account and two devices, the Family plan is one account available on six devices.