DEAL ALERT: Get Up to 50% Off an Annual Subscription to MasterClass and Learn from the Greats

Have you ever wanted to take a cooking lesson from Gordon Ramsay? Or learn about science from Bill Nye? Wouldn’t it be great to get storytelling tips from an author like Neil Gaiman while you’re trying to cobble together an outline for your next novel?

If so, you should definitely look into a MasterClass subscription. MasterClass offers digital streaming instructional videos from nearly 200 individual teachers, with 11 different categories and numerous subcategories covering just about any subject a user could want. Right now, new customers can sign up before 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 4, and receive up to 50% off an annual plan to MasterClass!

How to Save 50% off MasterClass Subscription

Click here to activate the offer .

. Find the banner at the top of the screen that mentions the 50% off deal, and click “Sign Up.”

Select the Duo plan to get 33% off an annual subscription, or the Family plan to save 50% off.

Enter your payment and contact information and finish signing up.

The MasterClass Duo plan is normally $15 per month, but users who sign up for an annual plan now will see their price drop to $10 per month over a 12-month span. Duo allows customers to download videos to watch offline and also provides the ability to watch on up to two devices simultaneously.

For customers who have a big family of eager learners, the Family plan is the perfect choice. It normally costs $20 per month, but MasterClass’s Labor Day sale has dropped the price to just $10 monthly when new users choose this annual plan. It bumps the number of simultaneous streams to six, so all family members can use the service at the same time if they choose.

Customers can still opt for the Individual plan, which is not currently discounted and costs $10 per month. But the Individual plan allows just one stream at a time, and it doesn’t include the ability to download content and watch it offline later. If you’re thinking of signing up for MasterClass anyway, grab a Duo or Family plan for the same price as the Individual tier and stream offline for the next year to your heart’s content!