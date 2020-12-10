DEAL ALERT: Get Your First Month of Showtime For Just $0.99 Through Amazon Prime Video Channels

Amazon has a special promotion which will give new subscribers a 1 Month of Showtime For $0.99 a month (normally $10.99). The deal ends on December 13th.

This means you’ll be able to watch Showtime Originals including the new season of Shameless, all seven episodes of the latest season of “Billions”, the final season of Homeland, and Black Monday. You can also catch up on past seasons of The Affair, Deus & Mero, The Loudest Voice, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and more. There are also new release movies like Green Book, On The Basis of Sex, and The Happytime Murders.

How to Get Showtime For $0.99

Click here to activate the offer

Click Get Started

Confirm & Complete Sign-Up

The offer is only available to new subscribers to Showtime via Amazon Prime Video Channels. You are still eligible for the offer if you have previously signed up using your cable company or streaming service like Hulu or directly through Showtime.

You can stream Showtime on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.