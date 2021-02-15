DEAL ALERT: Hulu Subscribers Can Add STARZ For Just $4.50 a Month For Six Months

If you want to stream blockbuster movies and original series like Power Book II: Ghost, American Gods, Men In Kilts, one of least expensive ways to get access to STARZ right now is through Hulu. Hulu is offering STARZ as an add-on to their streaming service for only $4.50 per month (50% savings) for the next six months.

How to Get STARZ For $4.50

New Hulu Subscribers

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add STARZ For $4.99 a Month

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

Click here to log-in to your account

Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add STARZ For $1.99 a Month

Not a Hulu Subscriber?

If you’re not a Hulu subscriber, you can get 6 Months of Starz for just $4.99 a month, directly from the Starz App.

Click here to activate the offer

After it redirects, add your email and Claim Offer

Complete Sign-Up

You can add STARZ to both Hulu and Hulu Live TV huge library of on-demand streaming content. The on-demand service starts at $5.99 a month (with limited commercials) or $11.99 a month (with no ads), after a 30-Day Free Trial.