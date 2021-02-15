DEAL ALERT: Hulu Subscribers Can Add STARZ For Just $4.50 a Month For Six Months
If you want to stream blockbuster movies and original series like Power Book II: Ghost, American Gods, Men In Kilts, one of least expensive ways to get access to STARZ right now is through Hulu. Hulu is offering STARZ as an add-on to their streaming service for only $4.50 per month (50% savings) for the next six months.
How to Get STARZ For $4.50
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add STARZ For $4.99 a Month
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click here to log-in to your account
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add STARZ For $1.99 a Month
Not a Hulu Subscriber?
If you’re not a Hulu subscriber, you can get 6 Months of Starz for just $4.99 a month, directly from the Starz App.
- Click here to activate the offer
- After it redirects, add your email and Claim Offer
- Complete Sign-Up
You can add STARZ to both Hulu and Hulu Live TV huge library of on-demand streaming content. The on-demand service starts at $5.99 a month (with limited commercials) or $11.99 a month (with no ads), after a 30-Day Free Trial.