DEAL ALERT: Hulu Subscribers Can Add STARZ For Just $4.50 a Month For Six Months

Jason Gurwin

If you want to stream blockbuster movies and original series like Power Book II: Ghost, American Gods, Men In Kilts, one of least expensive ways to get access to STARZ right now is through Hulu. Hulu is offering STARZ as an add-on to their streaming service for only $4.50 per month (50% savings) for the next six months.

How to Get STARZ For $4.50

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add STARZ For $4.99 a Month

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click here to log-in to your account
  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add STARZ For $1.99 a Month

Not a Hulu Subscriber?

If you’re not a Hulu subscriber, you can get 6 Months of Starz for just $4.99 a month, directly from the Starz App.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • After it redirects, add your email and Claim Offer
  • Complete Sign-Up

You can add STARZ to both Hulu and Hulu Live TV huge library of on-demand streaming content. The on-demand service starts at $5.99 a month (with limited commercials) or $11.99 a month (with no ads), after a 30-Day Free Trial.

