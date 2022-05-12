DEAL ALERT: Hulu, Xbox Partner to Give Subscribers Three Months of PC Game Pass

Gamers, your time is now. On Thursday, Hulu announced that it was partnering with Xbox to offer subscribers three months of PC Game Pass for free. The deal is part of the streaming service’s ongoing commitment to giving customers the best possible value for their subscription.

Access to Game Pass provides players with over 100 high-quality games on Windows PC including “Minecraft,” “Microsoft Flight Simulator,” Bethesda games, new day-one titles, and the EA Play on PC catalog which unlocks access to a collection of EA’s top titles, exclusive in-game rewards, and early trials of select new games.

All of those games are available to download and play on your PC with more gaming options added every week.

How to Get Three Months of PC Game Pass for Free

Go to hulu.com/pcgamepass by July 23, 2022.

Click “Log In To Claim” and sign in to your Hulu account.

Click “Claim My PC Game Pass.”

The offer is available through July 23, 2022 and is open to current U.S.-based Hulu subscribers who are not already Xbox Game Pass members.