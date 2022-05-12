 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Hulu, Xbox Partner to Give Subscribers Three Months of PC Game Pass

Matt Tamanini

Gamers, your time is now. On Thursday, Hulu announced that it was partnering with Xbox to offer subscribers three months of PC Game Pass for free. The deal is part of the streaming service’s ongoing commitment to giving customers the best possible value for their subscription.

Access to Game Pass provides players with over 100 high-quality games on Windows PC including “Minecraft,” “Microsoft Flight Simulator,” Bethesda games, new day-one titles, and the EA Play on PC catalog which unlocks access to a collection of EA’s top titles, exclusive in-game rewards, and early trials of select new games.

All of those games are available to download and play on your PC with more gaming options added every week.

How to Get Three Months of PC Game Pass for Free

  • Go to hulu.com/pcgamepass by July 23, 2022.
  • Click “Log In To Claim” and sign in to your Hulu account.
  • Click “Claim My PC Game Pass.”

The offer is available through July 23, 2022 and is open to current U.S.-based Hulu subscribers who are not already Xbox Game Pass members.

30-Day Trial
hulu.com

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

30-Day Trial
$6.99+ / month
hulu.com
